Robert Cardinal Sarah attests to how botched preparation for the liturgical reform had devastating effects on the Catholic population

God or Nothing, Cardinal Robert Sarah with Nicolas Diat
In 1958, therefore, you were at the seminary when John XXIII was elected pope?
[…]
On the other hand, I stilled lacked the maturity needed to understand the scope of the council desired by that pope. I knew, however, that Archbishop Tchidimbo represented my country and that he traveled regularly to Rome for discussions with the bishops from the other countries of the world. Although he did not really speak to us about the content of debates, I nevertheless relate an event that impressed the Catholic faithful of Conakry.
The cathedral in Conakry had an elegant, ornate choir, with a beautiful replica of the Bernini baldachin, surrounded by very beautiful angels. At the time of the first discussions about liturgical reform, archbishop Tchidimbo returned to Conakry and ordered the destruction of the baldachin and the main altar. We were angry, incredulous at this hasty decision. Rather violently, we passed without any preparation from one liturgy to another. I can attest to the fact that the botched preparation for the liturgical reform had devastating effects on the Catholic population, particularly on the simpler people, who scarcely understood the swiftness of these changes or even the reason for them.
[…]
The solution?
Where to begin “liturgical movement” that so many priests and faithful have awaited for so long? Cardinal Sarah proposes the following three paths, which he sum up in the three letters SAF: silence-adoration-formation in English and French, and in German: SAA, Stille-Anbetung-Ausbildung. Please see:
Cardinal Sarah’s Address on the 10th Anniversary of “Summorum Pontificum”, March 31, 2017 | CWR
The exclusive English translation of the message sent by the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments to the Colloquium “The Source of the Future” by Robert Cardinal Sarah