Fratelli tutti: Pope Francis heralds a city, the City of Man

Pope Francis heralds a city, the City of Man

The earthly city, mystery Babylon that wars against the heavenly city Jerusalem, the City of God

But for Philadelphia?

In Fratelli tutti (3 October 2020),

Pope Francis heralds a city, the City of Man

“… so Philadelphia, city of brothers, will reign” In this city: “Fraternity thus understood overturns the logic of the apocalypse that prevails today; a logic that fights against the world because it believes that this is the opposite of God, that is idol, and therefore to be destroyed as soon as possible to accelerate the end of time. Faced with the abyss of the apocalypse, there are no longer brothers: only apostates or “martyrs” in a race “against” time. We are not militants or apostates, but all brothers.”

– FRATELLI TUTTI | Una guida alla lettura | Antonio Spadaro, 4 Ottobre 2020

Liberté, égalité, fraternité

(Can’t Make This Stuff Up!)

Liberté, égalité, fraternité

The gospel of brotherhood

A brotherhood without borders



Pope Francis the False Prophet

From being an apostle of the Gospel he will become the first preacher of the false messiah.

– TAN | HISTORY OF ANTICHRIST by Rev. P. Huchedé

Pope Francis [About] is the False Prophet on two accounts:

1) Having been an apostle of the Gospel, he is not preaching it, therefore he is speaking the words that the one true God has not send him to speak; and

2) From being an apostle of the Gospel, he has become the prophet of the Antichrist, and therefore of Satan, like the ancient prophets of Ba’al.

let him be accursed

Monday of the Twenty-seventh Week in Ordinary Time | Lectionary: 461 | Reading 1

Galatians 1:6-12 (RSVCE)

There Is No Other Gospel

6 I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting him who called you in the grace of Christ and turning to a different gospel—[a] 7 not that there is another gospel, but there are some who trouble you and want to pervert the gospel of Christ. 8 But even if we, or an angel from heaven, should preach to you a gospel contrary to that which we preached to you, let him be accursed. 9 As we have said before, so now I say again, If any one is preaching to you a gospel contrary to that which you received, let him be accursed.

10 Am I now seeking the favor of men, or of God? Or am I trying to please men? If I were still pleasing men, I should not be a servant[b] of Christ.[c]

Paul’s Vindication of His Apostleship

11 For I would have you know, brethren, that the gospel which was preached by me is not man’s[d] gospel. 12 For I did not receive it from man, nor was I taught it, but it came through a revelation of Jesus Christ.

Footnotes

a. 1.6 After the greeting there is no commendation, as was usual, but rather strong rebuke.

b. Galatians 1:10 Or slave

c. 1.10 No doubt Paul was accused of exempting Gentile converts from the law of Moses in order to curry favor.

d. Galatians 1:11 Greek according to man

Cf. Fratelli tutti: making people worship Satan

How can this contribute to the fraternity that our common Father asks of us?

– Fratelli tutti, 46.